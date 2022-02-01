Iggy Azalea gave us major Y2K nostalgia with her recent look. The music artist posed in a pink velour sweatsuit from Fashion Nova, let’s get into her look:
Iggy Azalea wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 The OG Trendsetter Velour Short Set in hot pink. The set features a zip-up hooded jacket and high waist shorts in smooth velour. While Iggy wears the hot pink version, it also comes in blue, lavender, white, heather grey and orange.
Iggy allowed the sweatsuit to do the talking, opting for a pendant necklace as her only accessory.
Nail the Y2K revival with this set, shop it here!