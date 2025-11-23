Apple Bottoms Drop 2: Latto Debuts New Fall/Winter Headbands, Denim, Outerwear & Velour Sets

Apple Bottoms has officially released Drop 2 of its Fall/Winter collection with Latto, expanding the revival with new textures, silhouettes, and fresh takes on the brand’s most iconic pieces.

This second drop leans into everything fans loved about the original Apple Bottoms era—logo-centric accessories, curve-defining denim, vibrant velour sets, and bold leopard accents—while refining each piece with a modern, elevated feel.

One of the standout additions is the expanded range of Apple Bottoms logo headbands. Latto models four seasonal shades—cream, black, burnt orange, and golden mustard—each embroidered with the classic script logo. Soft, stretchy, and instantly nostalgic, the headbands offer an easy statement accessory that taps into early-2000s athleisure with a contemporary twist.

The collection continues with new outerwear, including a reversible cropped jacket featuring plush leopard faux fur with embroidered branding on one side and a sleek black finish on the other. Paired with the brand’s signature denim, the look captures the essence of Apple Bottoms’ original attitude. The jeans return with the unmistakable apple-shaped back pockets, now updated with leopard-print inserts, sculpting seams, dark-wash denim, and gold-tone hardware for a refreshed yet recognizable finish.

Velour also makes a major return in Drop 2. A standout set appears in rich red with leopard-print side panels and gold embroidery, offering a polished take on Y2K loungewear. Additional pieces include sheer leopard-print tops styled with classic Apple Bottoms jeans and matching heels, reinforcing the drop’s bold, print-driven identity.

Drop 2 is available now. Latto x Apple Bottoms Fall/Winter is here. Shop the full collection at www.AppleBottoms.com/Latto.