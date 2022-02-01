Brandy attended the NFC championship for the 49ers vs LA Rams rumble to the Super Bowl. She blew us away with her vocals while singing the national anthem.

Credits: Getty Images

Her look is an homage to Whitney Houston’s epic National Anthem performance. Both ladies looked splendid, bathed in angelic white.

Brandy pulled off a cozy Prada look for the championship game. The two piece Prada Linea Rossa tracksuit boasts black stripes going down both sides of the pant leg. She paired the look with $745 hot chick Christian Louboutin pumps.

Brandy not only stole the show with her vocals, but with her ensemble as well!

You can purchase her look here.

