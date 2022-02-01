Brandy attended the NFC championship for the 49ers vs LA Rams rumble to the Super Bowl. She blew us away with her vocals while singing the national anthem.
Her look is an homage to Whitney Houston’s epic National Anthem performance. Both ladies looked splendid, bathed in angelic white.
Brandy pulled off a cozy Prada look for the championship game. The two piece Prada Linea Rossa tracksuit boasts black stripes going down both sides of the pant leg. She paired the look with $745 hot chick Christian Louboutin pumps.
Brandy not only stole the show with her vocals, but with her ensemble as well!
You can purchase her look here.
What did you think?
Image credit: Getty Images