Lala Anthony appeared at the premiere of the new PowerBook: IV Force in New York City. Anthony portrayed the role of Keisha in the first book of Power. She was Tasha’s (Naturi Naughton) best friend.

Lala Anthony attended the premier in a Luar SS22 look from head to toe.

Image credits: Tomàs Herold

She was seen dressed in a black tone, mid length Luar, leather trench coat. Lala paired the trench coat with a $365 LUAR espresso Ana Tote with a top handle and removable crossbody strap. Accented with logo engraving and silver hardware. To finish off the look she completed the look with open toed, thigh high, duo toned boots.

You can purchase the tote cross body bag here.

How are we feeling this edgy look? Can you see Ryan Destiny or Rihanna rocking this look as well?

