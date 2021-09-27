Jlo and Ben Affleck capitalized off the frenzied interest in their rekindled romance to film a movie together! Today’s scene called for copious PDA. La Lopez was Fall ready in a Dior Green Plaid Fringed coat and dress.

The look appeared on Dior’s Fall 2021 runway, closed, with a matching Dior Book Tote and an oblique head scarf.

When I first started searching for this look, I was thinking that maybe it was by Isabel Marant or A.L.C. JLo always seems to be able to remind us that while she seems like she’s still Jenny from the Block, she has come a long way since she was on the 6.

Thoughts on this look?

Images: Backgrid/Dior