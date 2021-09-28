DreamDoll was spied working in the style during a studio session recently. She rocked a casual look which included a cow print leather moto jacket by Fashion Nova.

DreamDoll opted for a cozy, stylish look wearing Fashion Nova’s $79.99 Making Bad Moooves Cow Print Moto Jacket. She paired the look with what appears to be a black crop top and biker shorts along with black Gallery Department logo socks and Air Jordan 1 “Royal” sneakers. She also accessorized the look with white Palm Angels sunglasses and a blue Telfar shopping bag.

The Making Bad Moooves Cow Print Moto Jacket is not your typical leather jacket, but you’ll absolutely want to add it to your closet. An allover black and white cow print spreads on the jacket matched with the details of a classic leather jacket such as zippers and a belt.

Loving this jacket? Shop it here.