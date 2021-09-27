Over the weekend, a series premiere party was held for 50 Cent’s newest crime series titled BMF aka Black Mafia Family, which is inspired by brothers Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who created a notorious drug network as one of the most powerful crime families in American history. Delivering yet another show for fans to get hooked on, the rapper and executive producer held a celebratory bash in honor of the show which aired yesterday evening. For the premiere party in Atlanta, 50 Cent showed up with girlfriend Cuban Link who stunned in a dazzling crystal-embellished black dress.

Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines continues to catch our eye with her looks. For the premiere party for BMF, she wore a black dress with a nude mesh detail and crystal embellishments by Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom. She paired the look with $2,195 Jimmy Choo “Josefine 100” sandals which complimented her dress with its wraparound crystalized straps and black suede material. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.

For her look, she went with a pulled back hairstyle allowing the look to truly speak for itself.

Photos: Getty Images