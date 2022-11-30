Citizens of New York rejoice! The insanely popular Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration of 2021 has made a second round comeback in 2022.
Due to drop today, Nov 30th, the collection features Timberland’s iconic boot silhouettes with that touch of Jimmy Choo elegance. Expect designs such as a funky graffiti and gold, or a pair of heeled boots dripping in crystals. There is even a style that is made from a luxurious vibrant pink velvet, THE hottest color of this fashion year!
Get the look: $795 JIMMY CHOO X TIMBERLAND® 6-INCH PUFFER BOOTS
Get the look: $1,595 JIMMY CHOO X TIMBERLAND 6 INCH CRYSTAL CUFF BOOT
Get the look: $795 JIMMY CHOO X TIMBERLAND 6 INCH GRAFFITI BOOT
Get the look: $1,595 JIMMY CHOO X TIMBERLAND PATENT LEATHER HARNESS BOOT
With snow sweeping all around the country, quantities are selling out fast! Will you be checking out the newly released collection?