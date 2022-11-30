Happy Wednesday, Bombers and Bombshells!

I just landed in Miami for Art Basel! Before I touched down, I stopped by a Givenchy store opening last night in Atlanta :

The Parisian house and its creative director Matthew Williams recently collaborated with Bstroy, a design duo out of Atlanta, on a capsule collection. Established by two ATL streetwear pioneers Dieter Grams and Brick Owens, the brand has garnered the attention of 032c, HypeBeast and now Givenchy. Bstroy is the culmination of experimental fashion, expressive style and, as such, Givenchy has decided to pick their home of Atlanta as the location of its next store, nestled right in the heart of Southern luxury, Phipps Plaza.

Stylists, influencers, and industry insiders all came by to toast to style.

As part of his fashion catalogue, Matthew Williams co-founded 1017 ALYX 9SM and has joined forces with Nike to deliver innovative capsule collections. Williams’ has been steering Givenchy’s creative endeavours since 2020 and has led the brand towards a path of collaboration with emerging designers that embraces technology. As someone who places his bets on the subcultures and underdogs of the industry, Givenchy has designed both clothing and exclusive fashion NFT’s with Bstroy as well as other indie designers of their caliber through Williams’ collaborative framework and forward vision.

Photos: Givenchy x Bstroy

For the occasion, I wore Givenchy red, anchored by Givenchy boots, pants from FashionBombDailyShop.com, a Rick Owens top, and a coat from Daniel’s Leather.

Images: DrewVision