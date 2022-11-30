Need suggestions on what to buy for the holidays? Look no further than uber stylish Influencers Tina Mengistu and Stacey-Ann, who have blessed us with some of the items on their wish lists!
Tina says, “As Christmas is going to be heavily focused on gifts, I [picked] out some gifts for the family [like] fragrance, jewelry, and clothing items.” Take a look below at her video featuring must haves like BURBERRY 2-Pc. Her Eau de Parfum Gift Set, YVES SAINT LAURENT Men’s 2-Pc. La Nuit de L’Homme Eau de Toilette Gift Set, and Plus Size Cashmere Shirttail Sweater.
Stacey-Ann offers, “The Disco Christmas-All That Glitters Christmas caught my eye. I’m showcasing disco holiday pieces from Macys around our home. I chose these disco holiday stockings (quantity 3 in different colors) to add to mantel, these disco ornaments to add to a coffee table, this Bluetooth disco speaker for playing your favorite holiday playlist, and this disco ball.” Get into her selections, which includes Gold Sequined Stocking , 30-Pc. Gold, Silver, and Rose Gold-Tone Set of Disco Balls with a Solid Finish , and Glam Nation Bling Box, Rechargeable LED Bluetooth Speaker Glam Nation Disco Ball.
We love these pieces! I have my eye on the Glam Nation Bling Box!
See anything you like?
Shop these looks and more at Macys.com.