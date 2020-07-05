Jennifer Lopez JLO Steps Out in a $4,500 Gucci Oversized Tweed Bomber Jacket, $1,500 Matching Skirt, and White Gucci Platform Boots

Jennifer Lopez recently boarded a private jet with hubby Alex Rodriguez wearing a $4,500 Gucci Tweed jacket and $1,500 matching skirt:

From Farfetch, “The oversized bomber was shown on the Cruise 2019 runway in a romantic, pastel-colored check tweed. Designed with front patch pockets and contrast trim, the relaxed jacket is enriched by antique buttons adding a retro-inspired feel.“

Her matching tweed skirt features Gucci’s signature horsebit detail:

This is a bit hot for the summer, but I would be all over this for the Fall–minus the white boots!

If you’d like to get your Fall looks now, purchase below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hot! or Hmm… to this look?

Images: Backgrid/Farfetch