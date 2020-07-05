Watch Now: Behind the Scenes Video of Our Exclusive Shoot with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton
In case you loved our photo shoot with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of Love is Blind, we have Behind the Scenes video!
Check it out below:
What do you think?
Creative Team:
Song: Amazing Girl by Jay Q the Legend
Photography: Michaella Jelin
Videography: Johnfrank Dieguez
Shoot Stylist: Ms. Amy J
Sai Sankoh looks, styled by Isha Sankoh
Men’s Stylist: Dedrick Thomas of Hideoki Bespoke
Makeup and Grooming: Latasha Wright
Hair: Anthony Wilson Using Radiant Locks Hair
Editor in Chief: Claire Sulmers
*This shoot was sponsored by Esé Azénabor, Hideoki Bespoke, Rayar Jeans, and Shoe Blvd. If you’d like to sponsor our next editorial, email Editorial@FashionBombDaily.com.