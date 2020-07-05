Watch Now: Behind the Scenes Video of Our Exclusive Shoot with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

In case you loved our photo shoot with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of Love is Blind, we have Behind the Scenes video!

Check it out below:

What do you think?

Creative Team: 

Song: Amazing Girl by Jay Q the Legend

Photography: Michaella Jelin

Videography: Johnfrank Dieguez

Shoot Stylist: Ms. Amy J

Sai Sankoh looks, styled by Isha Sankoh

Men’s Stylist: Dedrick Thomas of Hideoki Bespoke

Makeup and Grooming: Latasha Wright

Hair: Anthony Wilson Using Radiant Locks Hair

Editor in Chief: Claire Sulmers

*This shoot was sponsored by Esé AzénaborHideoki BespokeRayar Jeans, and Shoe Blvd. If you’d like to sponsor our next editorial, email Editorial@FashionBombDaily.com.

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like