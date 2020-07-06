The Top 5 Summer Skincare Essentials Everyone Needs

No matter where you live or how hot it gets, your skincare routine during summer is bound to be a bit different from what you do during winter. The sun is stronger, and the days are longer, which means you’re probably going to be out more. Though winter has its fair share of inclement weather that can potentially damage your skin, exposure to the sun and heat definitely gives cold winter winds a run for their money.

The bottom line is you should be adjusting your skincare routine with the seasons, keeping a few core essentials and supplementing them with weather-appropriate additions. Below is a list of five must-have products you should keep on hand during the summer.

Non-Comedogenic Facial Cleanser

Obviously, whatever season it is, you need an effective facial cleanser. But in the summer, what comes more often with the heat and humidity? Sweat. You may think your skin is more likely to be prone to dryness with increased exposure to the sun, but it’s not uncommon to see issues with breakouts and oily skin due to higher sweat levels in the summer heat.

Gentle Milk Cleanser

To combat an overproduction of oil and reduce buildup on the surface of your face, consider a non-comedogenic cleanser for the summer. This type of facial cleanser is effective for all skin types, but it works particularly well with oily or sensitive skin. Look for one that has a soft texture, like a gentle milk cleanser. A gentle formula that contains ingredients like hydrating probiotics as well as calming colloidal oatmeal and cucumber will soothe your skin without sacrificing cleansing power.

Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

If you like to wear cosmetics in the summer, consider seeking out a facial cleanser that also easily removes even stubborn makeup. Find one that also won’t clog pores. While it may seem counterintuitive, there are cleansing oils that are both non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including oily skin. Look for ingredients like hydrating probiotics and ceramides to promote moisture retention. These help maintain and balance your skin’s natural oil production and moisture barrier, which in turn helps reduce the effects of oily buildup like duller skin and breakouts.

Powerful Moisturizer

All skin types can benefit from a powerful moisturizer, and it’s just as essential to use one in the hot summer as it is in cold winter months. If you have particular skin concerns, it’s easy to find moisturizers that seek to target those issues.

Oil Free Face Moisturizer

If you have oily skin, you may want an oil free face moisturizer. If you’re prone to breakouts, find one that contains 2% salicylic acid to help fight off and reduce the appearance of blemishes without drying out your skin. Probiotics within the formula can also calm the look of any irritation.

Ultra-Gentle Moisturizer

A calming lotion may be preferable if you have sensitive skin or are prone to sunburns. Like with a soothing cleanser, look for a moisturizer made especially for sensitive skin with ingredients like aloe and probiotics to reduce the look of redness and inflammation.

Hydrating Day and Night Cream

One type of moisturizer that’s great for all skin types is a day and night cream. You should be applying moisturizer in the morning and evenings, and while it’s fine to use two different products for each time of day, it’s hard to beat the convenience of a two-in-one product. Look for a day and night cream that’s made with rice nutripeptides to help promote firmer-looking skin. When you pair an ingredient like this with something ultra-hydrating like probiotics, squalene, or watermelon extract, the result is highly nourished skin and a diminished appearance of fine lines, which can be an effect of increased sun exposure.

Acne Spot Treatment

Humidity and sweating can lead to an increase in oil production, which can then lead to breakouts. Keep a spot treatment on hand to address blemishes as they arise. This type of product can be used day or night, and it’s usually packed in a small bottle that’s easy to carry with you in a purse or gym bag. Look for an acne spot treatment with a clear formula too so you can use it anytime without worrying about a white cast.

An effective acne spot treatment should contain ingredients known to fight off blemishes, like benzoyl peroxide. It’s also helpful to look for one that offers skin-calming properties with ingredients like tea tree oil, which is well regarded as naturally soothing. Probiotics within the formula can help improve the look of skin’s smoothness. Finally, blemishes can sometimes leave behind marks, like dark spots, so a product formulated with an ingredient like licorice or niacinamide can work to reduce the appearance of those marks.

Gentle Exfoliant

If you’re going to make the time and take the effort to care for your skin with these other products, then you definitely don’t want to leave out an exfoliant. Whether you opt for an exfoliating face mask or a sugar scrub, having a product that contains ingredients to help slough dead skin cells and other grime from the surface of your skin is essential to the effectiveness of your overall skincare routine.

Ingredients like sugar, bentonite clay, papaya, or glycolic acid all offer exfoliating properties in different ways. Sugar has topical exfoliating properties, using its own texture to help clear the buildup on your skin, while papaya and glycolic acid are more chemical in nature. What type of skin you have may determine which exfoliant is right for you, but all skin types can enjoy the benefits of exfoliation. Among those benefits is how much better your other skincare products are absorbed into the skin once the top layer has been exfoliated, which just means they’re that much more likely to be highly effective. A formula featuring probiotics can help lock in moisture in an exfoliating product. Regular exfoliation can also help reveal a more radiant-looking complexion.

Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Saving the best for last, no summer skincare routine would be complete without sunscreen. Even if you don’t plan to spend long hours at the pool or directly in the sun, you should always apply sunscreen to your face daily. A broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 is one of your best options. Look for one that’s non-comedogenic—it’s more likely to easily and quickly absorb into your skin, meaning there’s less chance of it leaving behind a white cast. If you’re working from home in between trips to the pool, you may also want to select one with an ingredient designed to protect against blue light, like wild butterfly ginger root, especially if you spend much of your summer days in front of a computer.

As an added bonus, you can do your part for the environment while protecting your skin. Some of the best broad spectrum sunscreens these days are made without harmful synthetic chemicals, which means they’re designated as reef-safe. This helps keep coral reefs safe from chemical damage, thereby helping the oceans’ ecosystems thrive.

About TULA Skincare

TULA Skincare became a leader in the beauty industry by combining founder Dr. Roshini Raj’s scientific background with a mission to provide well-formulated, effective skincare products. They employ high-performing ingredients, including natural probiotics and superfoods, to create skincare products that offer powerful results. With a collection that ranges from facial cleanser and serum options to toner and sunscreen, people of every skin type can find a selection designed to improve the look and feel of their skin. Whatever concern you may be targeting, shop TULA Skincare’s range of products to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Learn more about TULA Skincare’s line of probiotic-based products at Tula.com