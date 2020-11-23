Jeannie Mai Wore Michael Costello in Jeezy’s ‘Almighty Black Dollar’ Video
There has been lots of buzz around Jeezy since his Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane which was followed by a new song called “Almight Black Dollar” featuring rapper Rick Ross. The release of the song was accompanied by a luxurious video which featured his fianceé and talk show host Jeannie Mai.
Jeannie Mai donned a Michael Costello dress in Jeezy’s “Almighty Black Dollar” video alongside her beau Jeezy in Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Kris Shelby.
Thoughts on her look?