Jeannie Mai Wore Michael Costello in Jeezy’s ‘Almighty Black Dollar’ Video

There has been lots of buzz around Jeezy since his Verzuz battle with Gucci Mane which was followed by a new song called “Almight Black Dollar” featuring rapper Rick Ross. The release of the song was accompanied by a luxurious video which featured his fianceé and talk show host Jeannie Mai.

Jeannie Mai donned a Michael Costello dress in Jeezy’s “Almighty Black Dollar” video alongside her beau Jeezy in Dolce and Gabbana, styled by Kris Shelby.

Thoughts on her look?

