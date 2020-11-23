Top Looks From the 2020 American Music Awards: Taraji P. Henson in Giorgio Armani, Megan Thee Stallion in Area, Jennifer Lopez in LaQuan Smith, and More!

Last night, the 2020 American Music Awards aka the AMAs went down! Hosted by the Taraji P. Henson, we witnessed performances by hitmakers like Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Lopez. Some artists went home with major wins for the evening as well. Doja Cat won AMA’s New Artist of the Year while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won Favorite Song for Rap/Hip Hop with “WAP”.

Of course, we couldn’t leave our readers without capturing the best fashions of the evening! We rounded up the top five best looks of the evening from the American Music Awards 2020 based on your engagements with our coverage on Instagram, let’s get into the looks below:

Taraji P. Henson gave us a slew of looks, but her Giorgio Armani Fall 2020 RTW look and Tom Ford sandals stole the show, styled by Jason Bolden.

Megan Thee Stallion wore Area Fall 2020 RTW dress, styled by Brookelyn Styles.

Becky G wore Ralph and Russo FW20 Couture, styled by @morgann.

Jennifer Lopez wore LaQuan Smith FW20 RTW, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Ciara wore a Balmain Fall 2020 look.

Which look was your favorite from the 2020 AMAs?