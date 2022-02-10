Jayda Cheaves has always given her Instagram feed Bomb looks. She did it again, posing recently wearing a$1,200 #Courreges jacket, #RickOwens top, #Chanel bag and $4,600 #Vetements boots.

Jayda was seen posing for her Instagram followers while looking striking in a $1,200 Courreges blue, short vinyl Logo Jacket.

To add to the fire look she rocked Vetements black, wire boomerang cuissardes thigh length boots.

She completed the outfit with a Chanel, dark blue, grained boy bag. The purse has calfskin texture, with a silver metal strap.

You can purchase the Rick Owens tank top here.

How are you feeling this edgy style? Would you splurge on this look?