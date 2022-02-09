Not just one, but four ladies attended Yung Miami305 ‘s birthday party wearing this $2,325 Medusa Blue Latex Dress! Latto, Lakeyah, and the Clermont twins were all feeling this little blue number for a night out in Miami:

A quintessentially Versace design, this latex dress features a bustier neckline, accentuated with golden Medusa hardware on the slim shoulder straps.

While Mulatto and Lakeyah paired the $2,325 baby blue toned Versace Medusa Latex dress with $1,275 Versace gold chained sandals, the Clermont twins opted for silver sandals.

The stylists confirmed to us that this was not planned! Out of all of the dresses in the world, what are the chances?

And Who do you think wore this bomb look better?

Can’t decide? Get one of your own here.

📸 @myboyyacee / @jadenshotyou