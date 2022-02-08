Rihanna was spotted by photographer @diggzy in LA wearing Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses, a $750 Wardrobe.nyc x Carhartt hoodie, a $525 Jean Paul Gaultier laced-up top, and $630 The Attico Jamie stirrup leggings.

Her reversible jacket is comfy and chic, and features a Non-detachable hood with drawstring and one breast patch pocket.

Her Rib knit stretch wool cardigan features lace-up fastening at cut-out at the front, along with silver-tone hardware.

The ‘Jamie’ pants from Resort ’22 are made from soft, stretchy ribbed jersey into an ultra-high cut skinny fit with cross-over stirrups that mimic the label’s logo.

She completed her look with dope shades. This is how you do maternity chic!

Her top is sold out, but you can get her pants here and her jacket here.

What say you?

Images: @Diggzy