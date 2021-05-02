Jayda Cheaves Keeps It Comfy on Her Flight to Miami Wearing a Fashion Nova Blue Zip-Up Hoodie and Short Set

Jayda Cheaves was spotted catching flights and giving us some style inspiration when it comes to airport looks. She kept it cozy in a blue Fashion Nova terrycloth set that she paired with designer accessories. Let’s get into her look:

Jayda Cheaves wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Feel The Rush Terry Lounge Set in blue. The set features a cropped zip-up hoodie and drawstring shorts appearing in a sky blue, white, and tangerine orange color palette. The set appears in a terrycloth fabric which is soft to touch and warm enough to keep you comfortable on your potentially chilly flight. The look’s colorway matched with its athletic feel offer the ultimate retro vibe!

Cheaves paired the look with a pair of Off-White x Nike Rubber Dunk Low sneakers and an orange quilted Chanel bag along with a pair of oversized white sunglasses and a icy cuban link necklace.

Also available in a white colorway, customers rave that set is “bomb” and “comfortable”. Reviews also recommend that you size down for a perfect fit.

Thoughts? Shop the look here.