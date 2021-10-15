Jania Meshell was spotted enjoying her day out, taking a stroll in a casual look. She was outfitted in a Fashion Nova black two piece set. Discover how you can get her look:

Jania Meshell wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Good To Chill Pant Set in black. For accessories, she solely went with a pink Balenciaga handbag. She opted for a bone straight hairstyle to go along with the look.

The Good To Chill Pant Set features a crop tank top and high waisted flared leggings made of immensely stretchy fabric to hug the body comfortably. In addition to black, the set also comes in yellow and olive green.

Thoughts? Shop the set for $16.99 during Fashion Nova’s Fall Super Sale.