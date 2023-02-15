With eye-catching monograms and impressive emblems imprinted on everything from bucket hats to bomber jackets, Imperial Legacy (IL) presented their “Dark Before Dawn” S/S 2023 collection at NYFW that brimmed with graphics galore.

Photo: Salvatore Demaio

In addition to oversized silk and graphic bomber jackets that are consistent throughout the line, the IL collection mixes innovative prints on halter tops which they paired with tulle skirts, and cargo pants styled with leather vests.

The Art House that was created by sibling duo, Markus and Faith Smith, has ushered a new set of rules in the fashion industry. “We wanted to create a line that embodies family which is where we got the term “Imperial” from, and “Legacy” to reflect the inheritance that our family will carry forever,” said Markus Smith. With a tagline, “Fresh is an understatement,” the brand goes above and beyond to deliver creativity and pop art in pictorial form.

Photo: Salvatore Demaio

Ceo Claire Sulmers stopped traffic on her way to the Imperial Legacy’s show in a futuristic silver bodycon dress that she layered with a gold metallic trench coat and completed with silver aluminum thigh high boots that looked as if she walked straight out a fashion-forward galaxy.

Photo: Salvatore Demaio



Attendees were in for a treat as model’s opted out to strut the traditional catwalk and instead performed choreography as they danced down the runway. “We partnered with Andrew Christy to include choreography in the show because we wanted to entertain guests in different ways so that they actually could see fashion in movement,” said Markus.

Photo: Salvatore Demaio