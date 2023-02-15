Exquisite, and elegant, yet soft and luxurious, Jason Wu walked attendees through a dream-like fantasy with his Fall ’23 collection at NYFW located inside the Peter B. Lewis Theater at The Guggenheim Museum.

As models delicately strutted down a circular runway, it was apparent that Wu is one of best evening designers of our time. From illusion sheer and lace dresses to unfinished and romantic chiffon hems, Wu’s line was a testament of his versatility and his ability to create modern black-tie attire with a bit of a twist.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com

His collection, which was inspired by 20th century photographer Karl Bloosfeldt and his botanical photography, influenced Wu to take a cinematic direction. You see hints of Bloosfeldt in a variety of Wu’s pieces including feminine stringy silk dresses, blouses and skirts that have the essentials of what makes a garden, loose flowers, and serpents.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com

The 40-year-old New York based designer who first debut the Jason Wu house back in 2007, has dressed celebs like Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Priyanka Chopra for numerous formal occasions. You can clearly see in his latest collection that he was intentional about creating regal, and breathtaking gowns that we’re meant to be seen on a red carpet.

Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com Photo: Filippo Fior for Gonrunway.com

From onyx, nude, and rose-colored elaborate gowns, Wu showcased styles like blazer dresses with lace turtlenecks and ruffles down the seam, sheer see-through dresses with touches of fringe, and A-symmetrical dresses with peekaboo cutouts. His most notable design was a ruby halter top gown that flared beautifully from behind.

To say Jason Wu’s line was perfectly executed would be quite an understatement as his collection embodied ethereal beauty that shined with glamour and effortless elegance.