Rihanna is expecting again!

She debuted bump #2 at last night’s SuperBowl, as part of their halftime performance. She looked fierce and incredible in a custom Loewe look and Salomon x Maison Margiela sneakers, performing songs like “Work,” “B—- better have my money,” and “Run this town.” Mirroring the singer, Rihanna’s back-up dancers also channeled streetwear with white monochromatic parachute cargo pants with boxer briefs that held together with chains, perfectly paired with mesh tanks and oversized hooded bombers. Her back-up dancers’ futuristic sunglasses were on fleek as they moved rhythmically up and down the stage in their urban looks.

She later slipped on a floor length Alaia coat at a tribute to her friend, the late Vogue Fashion Editor Andre Leon Talley:

Although the main event was of course the Super Bowl LVII championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, fans would beg to differ that it was in fact, “Rihanna Day.” With months of anticipation, the nine-time Grammy winning artist finally materialized in true fashion form, but this time, with the symbolic announcement of her second pregnancy by rapper A$AP Rocky. Check out some video below:

Images: Getty