By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)

Neon has completely taken the runways this season by storm and is exploding on the street style scene. Let’s get one thing straight, if you’re wearing neon you are going to attract attention so we totally get that you want to look good while doing it! As fun as this trend may be, it can be a little tricky to integrate it seamlessly into your outfits. Here’s how to wear it right, as seen on our top taste makers, and where you can get the look!

Neon Accents

A simple yet impactful way to introduce these flashy colors into your a closet is by taking it one piece at a time. First and foremost you’ll want to choose the neon that best suits your complexion – like Justine Skye did in this gorgeous hot pink number – and use that color to accessorize with a bag, a shoe or a risqué bralette.

Image: B Laws

Get the look: $110 CultNaked Pink Hibi Top

Neon Statements

If you’re feeling bold, make a stand-out statement by pairing a neon Coat or neon top with your ordinary wardrobe basics! This will have you looking as effortlessly good as the bad gal Rihanna herself, pictured below wearing custom Celine in the color tangerine.

Image: Backgrid

Similar Style: $350 Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Oyemwen Hot Pink Tulle Jacket

Neon and Black

Trust us when we say that the black and neon combination will never steer you wrong. With the hue of your choice against solid black (you can even add in some white for a more classic look) this is a guaranteed hit! Alonzo Arnold took it to a whole ‘nother level in this black catsuit by London Couture.

Image: londoncouture.est90 on Instagram







Similar Style: $695 Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Bruce Glen Grenade Bag in Neon

Neon Monochrome

Take notes, fellas, because neon can be rocked by you too! Just like Usher in a Bottega Veneta tracksuit, monochrome outfits is one of the easiest and most stylish ways to glow within the fluorescent trend! Make it a pantsuit, jumpsuit or two piece set, this is how to do neons justice.

Get the Look: $1,435 Bottega Veneta Track Jacket & $1,550 Bottega Veneta Track Pants

Metaverse Prints

Futuristic fashion is the name of the game! Galaxy-like prints scream sci-fi sexy, so with a mix of hot pinks, bright yellow-greens, beaming oranges and everything in between, wearing neon is made easy. Didi Stone worked it in a set by The Attico.

Similar Style: $325 Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Bruce Glen Rainbow Gradient Silk Slip Dress

Show us how you used these tips to style your neon looks & tag us for a chance to get featured!