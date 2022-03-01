Africa’s elite cannot stop wearing Lanre Da Silva Ajayi to their most special events! The highly coveted designer is based out of Lagos, Nigeria, and creates everything from couture to ready-to-wear as well as jewelry and headpieces. It all began in 2005 when Lanre made the career switch from finance and business to fashion design, establishing her eponymous label and a signature style that ties in an old Hollywood feel with metallics, lace and traditional African motifs on occasion. One thing about Lanre is that she LOVES a slit! Peep the slits found in each look below, starting with singer Tiwa Savage in a black LDA gown for the Future Face Africa grand finale event.

Image: @tiwasavage on Instagram

Bonang Matheba sported LDA to the Style by Zenith festival back in 2019. The electric blue sequin set was a creation from LDA‘s SS19 Glow Blaze collection, and Bonang wore it with strappy black heels, a pink Dior bag, and vintage dark sunglasses to finish it all off.

Image: @bonang_m on Instagram

Yemi Alade made headlines across the continent when the singer posted this look on her socials. It came to no surprise that the entire ensemble was fashioned by none other than LDA herself!

Image: @yemialade on Instagram

Finally, actress Toke Makinwa chose LDA for her January 2022 GQ South Africa cover! A perfect choice if we do say so.

Image: @lanredasilvaajayi on Instagram

Which design is your favourite? Where would you it? Let’s hear it and be sure to follow Lanre Da Silva Ajayi on Instagram to keep up with her latest activities @lanredasilvaajayi!