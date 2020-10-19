How to Dress Between the Seasons

The UK has a lot of plus points, but its weather isn’t one of them. As the seasons change, the weather can be a bit hit and miss, making it difficult to know what to wear.

Here, we’ll look at some of the best ways to dress between the seasons so no matter what the weather, you’re well prepared.

Invest in a warm, trendy jacket

One of the most important things you need in order to dress between the seasons is a nice warm jacket. The great thing about jackets is they can easily be taken off and carried around if it gets too warm.

There are a lot of different styles of jackets out there. A couple of popular options include a leather or a denim jacket. These are ideal to layer with other clothing and they will stay in fashion for years to come.

Focus on layers

The key to dressing between the seasons is to focus on layers. That way, if you get too hot you can easily take a layer off. If you get too cold, put on additional layers. This is the most effective way to dress between the seasons.

If you’re unsure how to layer clothing for a stylish look, you’ll find lots of advice online. For example, did you know you could layer a long-sleeve top over a summer dress? The layered look can provide warmth as well as style.

Carry a scarf with you

As the weather starts to turn colder, it’s a good idea to carry around a scarf. This will help you to protect your neck from the cold if it suddenly becomes gusty.

There are a lot of light material scarves out there you can invest in which are perfect for the changing seasons. If you invest in an oversized scarf, you could also wrap it over your head if it starts to rain unexpectedly.

Skirts

Although it’s tempting to switch exclusively to trousers when the weather gets colder, a skirt can make an excellent between season item. You’ll find long women’s skirts are perfect for the changing weather. They provide just enough warmth to keep the legs comfortable and some even feature thermal qualities.

These are just some of the best ways to dress between the seasons. The weather may be unpredictable right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared. Focus on clothing that layers so you can adjust your outfit as the weather changes.