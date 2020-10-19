Issa Rae’s Best Looks From Hosting Saturday Night Live: Dior, Alexandre Vauthier, Area, and More!

On Saturday, actress and writer Issa Rae hosted popular late-night show Saturday Night Live for the first time. As we all know, Saturday Night Live is known for blending current news and events with humor, often lighting the mood and making it more relatable for everyone. Hosting the iconic show was quite fitting for Rae as her hit show Insecure offers both humor and relatability according to its audience. Aside from hosting what is being called one of the “funniest” and “unforgettable” SNL shows, Issa Rae also delivered a few looks that we simply cannot get over.

Let’s get into our favorite looks delivered by Issa Rae while she hosted Saturday Night Live:

For SNL promotional video and photoshoot, Issa Rae wore an aqua blue Alexandre Vauthier asymmetric ruched crystal-embellished jersey dress.

Issa was also spotted in a white and black Dior Autumn/Winter 2020 fringe dress while hosting SNL.

Issa was seen beside Justin Bieber in a $1,480 green one-shoulder David Koma (sold out).

Issa Rae closed out the show in an all-black Area Fall/Winter 2020 RTW look.

Her looks from the show were styled by Jason Rembert and assisted by Shameelah Hicks.

Did you tune in? What do you think of her looks and her hosting?