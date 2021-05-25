How do You Wear It? Black, White, and Red Disney’s Cruella Inspired Looks

Yesterday, we asked for submissions for How You Would Rock Disney Cruella de Vil inspired looks--and you delivered! To recap, Disney’s Cruella will release in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access for a one time additional fee this Friday, May 28th! To celebrate, we are having a stylish contest featuring YOU rocking black, white, and red ensembles. We will choose one first place and one second place winner to receive special prizes, sponsored by Disney*!

Scroll on down to see how you Bombers and Bombshells rocked your Cruella looks:

Stylist Paris Chea played with black and white tones in a mixture of pieces by Chanel and Shop Akira. Get into the details!

Love it!

Hairstylist Alonzo Arnold posted up in a look from @footageboutique , accessorized by Jennifer Le boots and Chanel accessories.

Bombshell Tiesha aka @confidencespeaks_ worked a custom black and white hat made by her paired with a black jumpsuit and AZALEA WANG “Madison” black and white stiletto chap boots from Akira.

Bomber Davonne Phillip showed off his inspo in a white tee and red and black pants with Prada accessories. I love the casual vibe!

Bombshell and wardrobe stylist Martina (@martinaaharris) gave us a black, white and red moment with her “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” polka dot dress from @prettyboutiquela. She paired the look with a black floppy hat and bag from her personal online boutique along with vintage Chanel earrings and Baldi platform patent leather sandals.

Founder of @paiselysluxeboutique served class and style in puff-sleeve black long sleeve top paired with a black and white latex corset and black latex pants. She opted for a bold red lip and black-blonde ombre tresses for her hairstyle of choice.

Designer @_meechiano_ channelled modern Cruella in a black and white puffer vest and puffer bag designed by her. She also wore the black and white AZALEA WANG thigh-high chap boots from Akira which has been a popular item amongst our Cruella-inspired looks.

Bombshell Odalys (@odalslizeth_) opted for a split-tone look wearing a Nia Grain “Split” bodysuit paired with coordinating black and white heeled sandals. Photography by @demtrius_lamont

Bomber Isaiah got in character wearing a look from Shein including the houndstooth jacket and matching pants, a white button top, and black corseted belt. He created the hat and added the red fur to his look himself. He finished the look with a pair of black ankle boots from ASOS.

Fabulous! Keep sending in submissions to Contest@FashionBombDaily.com for a chance to be featured!

In the meantime, Take a look at Disney’s Cruella trailer starring Emma Stone here:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. 2021

