Christian Combs Wears Gucci Monogram Jeans to Drake’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards After Party Joined by Yodit Yemane in Agent Provocateur Black Lace Midi Dress

Drake’s star-studded Billboard Music Awards after party keeps getting better! Christian Combs was in attendance at the grand event as he was spied with model Yodit Yemane who is recognized for her campaigns with online retailer Fashion Nova. Let’s get into their looks:

Christian Combs wore a pair of $1,250 Gucci monogram jeans paired with white pieces including a turtleneck top, denim jacket and sneakers. These particular Gucci jeans are apart of the brand’s conscious effort as they are made entirely of organic cotton. It also appears in the brand’s popular allover GG logo pattern with a straight, slimming leg.

Yodit Yemane wore Agent Provocateur’s “Peachy” dress to the Billboard Music Awards after party. Nicki Minaj also wear the brand’s Peachy dress during September 2017 for New York Fashion Week. While the dress is no longer available for sale with retailers, you can purchase pre-loved ones on Poshmark between $990 and $1,185.

Photos: Backgrid