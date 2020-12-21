Ghost Wardrobe Inquiry: Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr) Fendi Camel Jacket + Paige Hurd’s See by Chloe Cream Side Tie High Neck Sweater

You ask, we answer, @fashionbombmen ! @scrublife_mb says, “Good morning ☀️🌞😃 Can you find this please 😩😩😩😩😩”

Yep! Costume designer Frank Fleming keeps Michael Rainey Jr ‘s wardrobe fly on Ghost ! The double F’s give the @fendi design away, but it’s not available on Fendi.com because the jacket is from the brand’s Fall 2018 collection.

Most TV shows film months in advance, so by the time it reaches us, wardrobe items are typically no longer available for purchase! That said, see current Fendi Jackets at Fendi.com!

A few of you also had questions about a sweater Paige Hurd wore in the same episode.

@__sheriece says, “Hi, I love your page! Can you find out the brand/price of the sweater that Paige Hurd is wearing in Powerbook II? The cream/tan sleeveless turtle neck sweater. Thank you in advance.💕” Sure! Paige Hurd aka appeared in what appears to be a $475 side tie high neck sweater by See by Chloe:

Get it on sale for $95 at 6pm.com.

Would you splurge?