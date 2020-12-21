Nigerian Brand Desire 1709 Releases Its ‘Holiday & Beyond’ Collection
Nigerian Pret-a-Porter label Desire 1709 is known for its womenswear rooted functionality, style and versatility captured through delicate fabrics and African prints.
The latest from the Desire 1709 comes in its “Holiday & Beyond” Collection which offers everyday pieces for a chic woman. The collection features transeasonal garments in a range of fabrics and silhouettes meant to accentuate the physique of the female wearer.
Accessibility, versatility, and chic remain at the forefront of Desire 1709’s “Holiday & Beyond” collection giving the wearer endless pieces they can wear throughout the year.
Discover Desire 1709’s “Holiday & Beyond” collection here!
Credits:
Creative Direction: Toyosi Gregory-Jonah; Photography: Ginstar Photography; Styling and Art Direction: Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe; Make-up: Ara By Laide; Hair: Bee Daisy Hair; Video: MediaAfrica; Set Design: Drapes and Lays Events.