Ghost on Starz Fashion Credits: Tariq in a Celine Black and White Varsity Jacket, Mary J Blige in Gold Earrings from Sister Love MJB, and more!

Starz hit series Power continues with Power Book II titled “Ghost” and you know, Fashion Bomb Daily is here for all of your fashion inquires. Check out a few looks below.

Mary J Blige, who has a new starring role, can be seen wearing gold hoops during several scenes. The hoops are actually from an accessory line that she has called Sister Love, which a collaborative line with Simone I Smith.

The earrings pictured above are Sister Love’s $200 18k gold Empress hoops, which are currently sold out, but there is a wait list available.

You can view similar looks online by visiting the website here.

During a scene with Mary J Blige, Micheal Rainey Jr, who plays the main character Tariq, wore a $2,750 black and white Celine Teddy Jacket which also comes in red and white.

He also rocked a brown Rick Owens coat in this scene below. Similar styles range from $2,000-$6,000, shop online at RickOwens.Eu

What do you think of the fashions seen in Power Book II: Ghost so far?