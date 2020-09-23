Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Tiffany from St. Louis

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Tiffany from St. Louis, Check her out below.

Tiffany was nominated by her friend who writes, “Hi! First let me say, I love Fashionbombdaily!!! Claire is the truth! I would like to submit my Friend Tiffany Hill for the daily Fashionista!! Tiff has a Luxe Glam style to be adored!! She is self assured Boss Mom!! Beautiful and Humble! She’s is an entrepreneur, and hardworking Fashionista! She enjoys pretty shoes with fancy bows!! I just love her style and personality all the same! I want her to start her own fashion blog. Hopefully being featured will give her the boost she needs to Get’ er done!! Thanks a bunch!!

What an awesome friend!

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

