Ghost Fashion : Tameika’s Alexander McQueen Plaid and Black Colorblock Blazer and Suit Pants!

You Guys can’t get enough of the style on Ghost! @miami_britt242 says, “Hi there! Do you know who made Tameika’s suit in Power Ghost? Thank you!!“ Anonymous adds, “Hi team , do you know where the suit Tameika was wearing in PowerBook season finale is from ? Please keep me anonymous.”

Yep! Her suit is by Alexander McQueen ( Get her $3,690 blazer here and $1,850 pants here).



Get it at Saks.