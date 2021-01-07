Ghost Fashion : Tameika’s Alexander McQueen Plaid and Black Colorblock Blazer and Suit Pants!

You Guys can’t get enough of the style on Ghost! @miami_britt242 says, “Hi there! Do you know who made Tameika’s suit in Power Ghost? Thank you!!“ Anonymous adds, “Hi team , do you know where the suit Tameika was wearing in PowerBook season finale is from ? Please keep me anonymous.”

Yep! Her suit is by Alexander McQueen ( Get her $3,690 blazer here and $1,850 pants here).


Get it at Saks.


Would you splurge? See more #ghoststarzstyle at
#ghoststarzfbd

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

