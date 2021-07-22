Garcelle Beauvais was spotted out enjoying some daytime festivities at Harriet’s Rooftop in LA with Nicole Murphy, Allison Melnick, and Lisa Bubbles. She served up brunch-time chic in a stylish look which included a pair of Cult of Coquette sandals from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.
Garcelle Beauvais wore a white button-up shirt and tweed shorts paired with $215 Cult of Coquette “Elizabeth” Vegan Leather Silver Bow Sandals. Named after the Queen of Diamonds aka Elizabeth Taylor, these beauties will definitely become your new best friends appearing in a popping silver complete with a shimmering embellished double bow. The Elizabeth Silver Bow Sandals has also been spotted on and approved by Shantel Jackson.
Thoughts? Purchase yours at FashionBombDailyShop.com!