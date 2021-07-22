Prepare for your week to get better as we have new arrivals on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop! Many of you including celebrities like Cardi B are head over heels (literally) for our SybG Perfect Match sandals. So, we would like to announce that a new colorway for the Perfect Match PVC sandals has arrived and is currently available for pre-order.

The latest $135 SybG Perfect Match PVC Sandals arrives in a new multicolor combination which includes the colors pink, gray, and green. Aside from the newest colors, it stays true to the sandals perfectly imperfect nature as it comes mismatched with PVC straps, 4.5 inch gold heels, and single back straps.

In need of style inspo? Take notes from Claire Sulmers as she was recently spotted in the new SybG Perfect Match PVC Sandals paired with a pink and orange look by Staud and GOLD x TEAL.

Loving these new Perfect Match sandals? Pre-order yours here!

Photos: Salvatore Ian DeMaio