Designer Laquan Smith was spied in NYC grabbing lunch with Kim Kardashian and Lala at Milo’s, which left many to speculate that the trio was potentially discussing Met Gala looks.

For the lunch, Kim Kardashian wore a full look from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2011 collection which included a grey snake print button top and lace-up trousers. These particular pants by Roberto Cavalli have become somewhat of a go-to pair for Kim as she has been spotted in them on numerous occasions. She accessorized the look with a Hermès sterling silver Kelly bag.

Lala wore a $1,290 Fendi printed silk crepe de chine blouse (sold out) and $565 “Forever Fendi” Fabulous 2.0 sunglasses paired with zipper ankle contrast panel jeans. You can get a similar look with Alexander Wang’s $325 “Hybrid” jeans. She finished the look off with $695 Yeezy translucent stiletto pumps (sold out).

LaQuan Smith wore a black tank top paired with Rick Owens shorts and $1,200 Bottega Veneta “Tire” boots.

The lunch between the three fashion figures led many to wonder if they were discussing the upcoming Met Gala and looks for fashion’s biggest event. With the pandemic cancelling many events last year, it was announced that the annual Met Gala would go down this year in September rather than the first Monday of May. The theme? “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” is the name of the exhibition with the dress code calling for all things highlighting American fashion and independence. The exhibition is to be curated by Andrew Bolton who plans to honor American fashion icons from then and now and LaQuan Smith was named amongst the mix of the exhibition’s key designers alongside Kerby Jean-Raymond, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta.

Photos: Backgrid