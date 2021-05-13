Garcelle Beauvais Keeps It Classic and Chic in Black and White Suit by Jovana Louis While Filming for ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais was spotted filming for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills donning an uber-chic tailored look. She filmed her confessionals for the new season wearing a black and white suit that we simply couldn’t get enough of.

Garcelle Beauvais wore a Jovana Louis three-piece suit set and button top, styled by Tazz Beck. Designed by Jovana Benoit, the look mixed vintage elements with modern suiting details. The “wow” piece would have to be the structured open-face jacket which featured many dramatic elements including the exaggerated shoulder and chain detail The set also included a button vest, white button top and black trousers. Jovana Louis offers offers a similar look with its Three Piece Strong Shoulder Suit Set, offered in orange and white for $1,650.

She finished the look off with a glamorous make-up look complete with a feisty red lip, executed by Jules Beauty. For her hairstyle, she went with a slick top bun which was done by celebrity hairstylist Robear Landeros.

Thoughts? You can catch the new season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 19th.