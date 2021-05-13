Fashion Bomb Exclusive: Nicki Minaj’s Chanel Pinned Pink Croc Photos Cause Sales to Soar; Stylist Diandre Tristan Says Crocs are Nicki’s Mommy Must Have “She Has Them in Every Color”

What does a new mom who loves glamour do to marry comfort with style? Bejewel some Crocs!

Nicki Minaj blessed our timelines a few days ago with a pink hued photo shoot, dripping in Rafaello and Co jewels, a Richard Mille watch, Loewe pink sunglasses, and blinged out Crocs, achieved with the help of her stylist of two years, 3 time Emmy award winning stylist Diandre Tristan.

Tristan tells Fashion Bomb Daily, “Nicki texted me the day before the shoot and said, ‘Give me Crocs.’ And I’m like Crocodile Birkin? What do you mean Crocs?”

Nicki then told him to purchase Chanel charms as well–and in between shoots, magic was born.



The viral images caused the sale of Crocs to soar 5,000% and for the Crocs site to crash, according to several sources.

Why Crocs? Nicki told Fashion Bomb Daily exclusively, “I wear Crocs because they go with everything & [they’re] comfortable.”

With the viral success of the picture, we can only imagine that the comfy shoe company is already reaching out to collaborate.

Images: Nicki Minaj’s Instagram/Diandre Tristan