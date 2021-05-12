Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Anta from Illinois



Hey Bombshell’s, Today’s Fashion Bombshell if the Day is Anta from Illinois, check her out below.

She says, “I’m a graduate of Spelman college and have loved fashion my entire life — I blame my mother! I was in her womb during the majority of her retail tenure, including the time she helped to open the Bloomingdale’s flagship store in downtown Chicago in the 90s.“

How exciting! What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.