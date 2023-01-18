Launched in the fall of 2022, The Impact Atlanta follows the lives of Atlanta’s influential figures, musicians and entrepreneurs Ari Fletcher, Dess Dior, Dionte ‘Arrogant Tae’ Gray, Jayda Cheaves, and Lakeyah. In the 8-episode series, we saw these ATL stars build their brands while navigating the complexities of their personal lives.

It’s been 2 months since the season finale, but the gang is back for the reunion, and we’ve got the exclusive first look at their style for the event. See what each they wore below.

Ari Fletcher

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Ari went through her own highs and lows this season, but that didn’t stop her from popping up pretty for the reunion. She wore a crystal-covered Area crop top with white high-waist white pants and Versace heels.

She finished the look with a sleek high pony to show off her beautiful beat.

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Dess Dior

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Season 1 saw Dess Dior in grind mode, but at the reunion she was in grungy glam mode. The independent artist pulled up in a leather-on-leather look wearing a $4,530 Dolce & Gabbana lace-up skirt, a Monse bra top, a Wolf & Badger trench coat, heeled Gianvito Rossi sandals, and a dazzling Chanel necklace.

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Arrogant Tae

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae was a man with a plan for his first season on The Impact Atlanta. From viewing potential spaces for his salon to shifting focus to his product line, it was clear he was all about his business. At the reunion, Tae was all about denim. He wore a $750 Denim Tears All Over Cotton Wreath jacket with coordinating $400 white jeans, a ribbed black turtleneck, and Rick Owens shoes.

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Lakeyah

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Like Dess Dior, Lakeyah focused on building her music career this season. From studio sessions to preparing for Rolling Loud, the Milwaukee femcee did not come to play with anyone questioning if she’s the female goat. For the reunion, she leaned into the Barbiecore trend and rocked a $695 hot pink LaQuan Smith paillette-embellished turtleneck and $775 matching leggings with metallic pink René Caovilla Kristabrita strass sandals.

Photo: Sydney Foster/BET+

Jayda Cheaves was noticeably absent, but I’ll guess we’ll find out why soon enough!

Catch all episodes of The Impact Atlanta on BET+ and stay tuned for word on the reunion episode release date.