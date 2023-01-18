You ask, we answer! @theetrapselena writes, “deets please😩😩” Cardi B attended a court date today in New York City wearing an Adrienne Landau Faux Fur Coat, an Aritzia Dress, $440 Dior Cat Eye Sunglasses, and Christian Louboutin pumps:
She completed her look with Miu Miu earrings, styled by Kollin Carter.
Contrast temples with bold logo branding define her Italian-made sunglasses fitted with chic gradient lenses in a bold cat-eye silhouette.
Get a similar look with Aritzia’s $128 Aesthetic Sleeveless mock-neck midi dress:
Cardi B just have some of the most iconic court looks of all time.
What say you?
Images: Getty