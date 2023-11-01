North West is in her own lane, and rightfully so. As the oldest daughter of two style icons, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, North has consequently morphed into a mega superstar, gracing the cover of I-D’s latest magazine cover entitled, The New Wave Issue.

That’s no small feat for the 10-year old, who is a dreamer, and is constantly looking for ways to re-innovate herself at such a young age.

Letting her hair down, literally and figuratively, West shares some of her goals and aspirations with i-D magazine editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm for her first solo magazine cover.

From naming “Through the Wire” by Kanye West as one of her favorite songs, and sharing how her father is responsible for influencing her love for singing and performing, to naming her little sister Chicago’s fashion show in her closet as one of the best show’s she’s ever been too, it’s evident to see that North is extremely family-oriented.

Dressed in a black hoodie, layered over a black crew neck with grey oversized jeans that had drawings and painting splattered everywhere, North looked in her element while posing in a series of portrait images.

Not to mention her interchangeable headwear that included a black cap, and skeleton crown that couldn’t have been more fitting for the debut of her cover on Halloween day.

When asked what does she want to be when she grows up, the Tik-Tok sensation stated,



“A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

North West is growing up before our very own eyes, and she has definitely adopted the tenacity and ambition from her legendary parents.

The fact that she said she would like to one day own Yeezy and SKIMS demonstrates her entrepreneurial spirit which were sure she also gets from business savvy grandmother, Kris Jenner.

One thing for sure, is that North West will soon be leading the new wave of upcoming artists, performers, and influencers and we just may want to brace ourselves for the unimaginable.

Click here to read the full interview by i-D magazine.

Photographer: @willyvanderperre @i_d