We live for a good jumpsuit, and if there’s one trend that has dominated 2023, it’s without a doubt denim as we’ve seen this fabric incorporated into maxi skirts, and oversize jackets in the most luxe way this year.

But can we be honest? Denim never goes out of style, and is often a staple in many of our wardrobes. One denim style that has proven time and time again to be a fan favorite are denim jumpsuits, and Bombshell @jessicalaure_l made Target’s Universal Thread™ Women’s Long Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit a viral sensation.

During her try-on haul, the Lifestyle creator strutted in the fitting room wearing the $44.00 denim overalls made from a mid-weight cotton and spandex material.

Characterized with a lapel collar and front patched pockets, the long sleeve jumpsuit has an elastic-cinched waist with belt loops to accessorize with the perfect designer belt for an elevated approach.

With a straight leg, this jumpsuit offers versatility when it comes down to your chosen shoe candy. Whether you opt for a traditional suede bootie like the model, or perhaps you’d like to dress the jumpsuit up with stiletto, you definitely have endless options.

One thing we admire about @jessicalaure_l is her undeniable confidence that shines through while wearing the denim Universal Thread™ jumpsuit, and if you’re looking to add a little extra oomph and va-va-voom to your closet, then this bomb jumpsuit is an absolute must have for you!

Photographer Credit:

Video: @jessicalaure_l

Jumpsuit Images: Complimentary of Target