If anyone loves the limelight, it certainly ‘Jenny from the block,’ who stunned over the weekend in a chartreuse lime colored Tom Ford gown that looked sultry and exquisite on the 54-year old actress, who doesn’t seem to age.

On her way to actress Pia Miller’s Los Angeles Birthday party Saturday evening with hubby Ben Affleck in tow, the couple brought their A-game.

Taking a classical approach, Affleck wore a black and white suit, while JLO unraveled from a white cashmere coat into a sizzling haute Tom Ford ensemble that was daring and elegantly provocative.

The electrifying lime green sequin dress was form fitting on the Bronx native, and was characterized with a corset bodice and deep v-neck plunge line which we know is her signature, hence her iconic green Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy awards show.

Showing off her exceptional dancer legs, the high slit and asymmetrical ruffles at the hem of the gown were modern and added a playful aesthetic.

When it came down to her accessories, she stayed on brand with lime green metallic colored Tom Ford padlock heels, a diamond bracelet and statement diamond rings which of course included the massive rock that Affleck blessed her with.

Showcasing her beauty with a smokey eye, and bronzed cheeks, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s intentional messy hair added volume and enhanced her facial features.

Jennifer Lopez continues to show us that even after all these years in the entertainment industry, she still has a natural spark, and star power that forces people to recognize her when she walks into any room.

Photographer: IG/Reproduction