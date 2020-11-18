Fashion From the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion: Monique Samuels in Riley Knoxx, Karen Huger in Esé Azénabor, Gizelle Bryant in Lisa Nicole Collection by Lisa Cloud, and More!

The Real Housewives of Potomac got together to film their fifth season reunion! While there is no airing date for the episode currently, we got spoilers on all the ladies and their looks for the show. The reunion seemed to follow a yellow color theme as each housewife donned a yellow gown!

Let’s get into the looks from The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion:

Karen Huger wore Esé Azénabor with René Caovilla heels, styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Monique Samuels wore Riley Knoxx and Christian Louboutin pumps. Her hair was done by Natalie Wong-Sang with her makeup by @makeup_machine.

Dr. Wendy Osefo wore Esé Azénabor with René Caovilla heels and Signature Dresses jewelry. Her hair was done by Dallas Dyvitoi with her makeup by Merrell Hollis.

Robyn Dixon wore a Stello dress.

Gizelle Bryant wore a Lisa Nicole Collection by Lisa Cloud gown with Sophia Webster heels.

Are you excited for the reunion?