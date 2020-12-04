Best of 2020 FABYs: Hairstylist of the Year Including Arrogant Tae, Tokyo Styles, Kellon Deryck, Jonathan Wright & More!

It’s that time of year again, Bombers and Bombshells! It is time to highlight the best of the best in fashion, beauty, and hair for our second annual FABYs.

We’re kicking off our Best of 2020 awards with our first category: Hairstylist of the Year! We’ve rounded up ten nominees who have kept your faves’ tresses in top notch through captivating colors and overall unforgettable styles.

In no particular order, let’s get into the nominees curated by our Fashion Bomb team, and cast your vote below:

It is no secret that Tokyo Stylez is the creator behind some of Cardi B’s most iconic hairstyles from unconventional styles like the monogram Louis Vuitton look to classic ones like bone straight inches. Tokyo has also worked with many other celebrities including the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, Tamar Braxton, and Nicki Minaj to name a few.

No matter how outlandish the style may be, Tokyo Stylez can execute it.

2. Arrogant Tae

“She’s telling me Tae is the best” is lyric spoken by rapper Lil Durk in his latest song “Laugh Now, Cry Later” with Drake, ultimately calling 2019 FABYs Hairstylist of the Year Arrogant Tae the best hairstylist in Atlanta. He continues to live up to the lyrics and last year’s award by working closely with industry “it girls” like Ari Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dream Doll, and Bernice Burgos.

Photo by @kinggmalik

Photo by @gregwalesart

Arrogant Tae loves to experiment with vibrant hues and frequently taps into chic styles including sleek ponytails and bouncy, curly bobs. He makes sure each of his clients leave scalped and slayed.

3. Jonathan Wright

Jonathan Wright is another celebrity hair guru who can’t get enough of color! Having worked with celebrities like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ashanti, he always equips his clients with the most eccentrically-colored tresses.

4. Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton’s work rarely goes unseen as he serves as the right hand hairstylist to celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. He serves up classic glam with styles like beachy waves and straight hair.

He also dabbles in trendy color options like blonde highlights and sometimes popping colors like a powder blue depending on the personality of the wearer.

5. Kellon Deryck

Kellon Deryck has been keeping it hot with the hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. He is the hair engineer behind many of her magazine covers, her “Body” video, and the iconic 90’s inspired “WAP” hairstyle. His clientele doesn’t stop there, he’s also worked with women of the industry like City Girls, Cardi B, Monica, Premadonna, and Teyana Taylor.

When it comes to Kellon Deryck’s work, there is no limit when it comes to styles and colors. You supply the inspiration and he’ll nail it!

6. Neal Farinah

Serving as Beyoncé’s go-to hairstylist, Neal Farinah is always booked and busy with the Queen Bey. He serves as the mastermind behind many of Beyoncé’s hairstyles from her film, Black Is King, in addition to her regular looks she graces us with on Instagram from time to time.

Neal Farinah’s hair work has also been spotted on Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Mary J. Blige.

7. Larry Sims

If you’ve spotted any iconic covers with Regina King, Zendaya, or Gabrielle Union, Larry Sims was most likely the architect behind the hair.

From intricate braids to definitive Black hairstyles like curly fros, Larry Sims is always capturing the free yet leading personality of the wearer and Black hair itself.

8. Theo Barrett

Theo Barrett always makes sure his patrons have melted lace and overall slayed tresses no matter the style. His growing list of celebrity clients include Angela Simmons, Wendy Williams, Nene Leakes, and even our very own EIC Claire Sulmers.

Whether it is a classic, full lace, or leave-out install, Theo Barrett always leaves his bombshells glammed up and glowing.

9. Ursula Stephen

#UrsieOnHair is a hashtag created by hairstylist Ursula Stephen that highlights her captivating work on celebrities including Laverne Cox, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish.

While she can lay a good wig, she also a pro when it comes to natural, protective hairstyles. She always leaves her clients snatched!

10. Sean Christopher Fears

Sean Christopher Fears’s hair-expertise spans across color, style, wig installation and more as he often executes both classic and on-trend looks with his clientele!

His work has been seen on Keke Palmer, Duckie Thot, Justine Skye and more.

While there were many amazing nominees, there can only be one Hairstylist of the Year. Vote for who you believed should be crowned the best hairstylist of 2020!