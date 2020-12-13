Best of 2020: Shoe Designer of the Year including Jennifer Le, Amina Muaddi, Katie Biltoft and more!

Few outfits are complete without the perfect pair of shoes! These stiletto scions have made heads turns and soles twirl with joy all year. Despite the Pandemic Lockdown, they have encouraged readers to Add to Cart to save these haute heels for a future foray outside or photo shoot inside.

Behold the Shoe Designers who stood out in 2020:

Jennifer Le

As seen on Beyonce, Monica, and the Kardashian’s to name a few, Jennifer Le’s designs are trendsetting and always a must-have. The brand is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and originally started around 2016.

A fan of experimenting with a range of different materials and patterns in her designs, Jennifer Le uses exotic skins, furs and crystals to create unique styles that scream stylish chic.

IAMJENNIFERLE.COM not only house all of her shoe designs but also her luxurious fur coats and bags.

Daniel Lee

As the current Creative Director for Bottega Veneta, it is no wonder British born designer Daniel Lee made it to the list! Seen on the feet of celebrities and fashionista’s alike, Bottega Veneta heels have been top of our wish list for multiple seasons now. And if you ask us, he is one of the reasons how the mules made such an earth-shattering comeback.

With an iconic square toe aesthetic, Daniel’s most popular designs include a quilted, woven or netted look with prices starting at $790 ranging to well-over $1,000!

Daniel’s fashion credentials includes a stint at Donna Karen, Maison Margiela, Céline and Balenciaga after graduating from London’s prestigious Central Saint Martin’s. He has previously won awards including Accessories Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year and Designer of the Year at the 2019 CFDA Awards for his work with Bottega Veneta AKA the ‘new’ Bottega.

Amina Muaddi

After starting out working in magazines, the Paris based designer Amina Muaddi, is fast becoming a fashion fan fav. Her life working with beautiful shoes started when she went to the famous Italian shoe-making district Riviera del Brenta to learn everything there is to know before collaborating with Alexandre Vauthier to launch their shoe line.

With an undeniable cult following, including plenty of celebrity fans such as Rihanna, one of they key design aspects of Amina’s look is a pyramid shaped heel. She uses different materials such as satin and leather mixed with animal prints, crystals and even feathers in her pieces.

Whether it’s boots, pumps, sling-backs or mules, Amina Muaddi has a shoe for you.

Katie Biltoft

Katie Biltoft is all about luxury. Her sharp, sleek designs are the epitome of sex appeal with touches of 9ct gold to add an extra elegance factor. Using ultra-thin straps along with a needle-sharp heel, Katie’s pieces oozes glam. Her most popular designs include ankle-wrap-around straps in luxurious jewel tones, metallics and denim.

Based in the UK, Katie uses the best Italian leathers for her shoes and regularly incorporates exotic skins, furs and suede also with prices upwards of $650 depending on the style.

Jessica Rich

Best known for clear PVC styles such as the Fantasy pump, the Racy mule and the Expensive sandal from her Transparent Collection which was Jessica Rich‘s first shoe collection she launched in 2017.

Following immense popularity amongst the fashion elite, Jessica expanded her shoe collection to include colorful designs, experimenting with chain details and more recently, a new collection of mesh pumps.

Celebrity fans include Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Saweetie to name a few.

Aminah Abdul Jillil

Launched in 2012, Aminah Abdul Jillil is best known for her feminine bold designs. Her signature oversized bow ankle strap design has grown to include 15 different colors and materials, including nudes, neons, crystals and animal print.

The bow is a tell-tale sign of an Aminah Abdul Jillil piece, with flat sandals and boots also bearing the look.

For more recent collections, Aminah started experimenting with metal work such as her LOVE wedge heel and chunky chain sandals. And of course – no luxury footwear collection would be complete without a whole heap of sparkle!

That does it? Which Shoe Designer Had the Best Year Ever?