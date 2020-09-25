Fashion Flash: Cassie In A Green Dress and Matching Gloves by Miscreants, Styled by Deonte Nash
Cassie posed for a photo shoot wearing Miscreants “Cupid” green strapless dress. The dress is made of 100% lightweight scuba and comes in a variety of colors and different styles. It was paired with long matching gloves also from Miscreants, that extends up the arm past the elbow.
Cassie’s hair added to this look, as she wore two pigtails that flowed past the hem of the dress. The middle part was enhanced with a row of rhinestones and was done by Tiger. Check out a behind the scenes look of Cassie and her glam squad as she prepares for this shoot.
Images by Amber Asaly. Styling by Deonte Nash.
Are you loving this look?