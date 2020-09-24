Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kaysha from New York

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Kaysha from New York, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Kaysha. I am a Brooklyn, Ny native & the best way to describe my style is versatile. I don’t follow trends, I wear whatever feels good. I love to thrift because vintage wear has so much detail & glamour.“

“I can wear an oversized tee & sneakers or I can also wear stilettos & a fedora. I love the thrill of putting looks together.“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.